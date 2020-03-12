Clear

St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day parade postponed

A decision to reschedule may be made as circumstances become clearer.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:45 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  -- St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day parade has been indefinitely postponed due to concerns over Coronavirus.

In a news release from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who organize the parade, they said the decision was made due to rising concerns over the last 24 hours, including the pronouncement from the World Health Organization that the virus constitutes a pandemic, and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

It said they were also influenced by the many similar, large event gatherings being canceled in our region. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that we need to take responsibility for containment of the spread and must indefinitely postpone the parade.

A decision to reschedule may be made as circumstances become clearer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
A foggy start to your Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the low clouds around we struggled to warm up. Sunshine has moved back into the area but only for a while as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving a slight chance for rain overnight and tomorrow morning. Cooler weather will return to the area on Friday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 50s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories