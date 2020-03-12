St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day parade postponed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day parade has been indefinitely postponed due to concerns over Coronavirus.

In a news release from the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who organize the parade, they said the decision was made due to rising concerns over the last 24 hours, including the pronouncement from the World Health Organization that the virus constitutes a pandemic, and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

It said they were also influenced by the many similar, large event gatherings being canceled in our region. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel that we need to take responsibility for containment of the spread and must indefinitely postpone the parade.

A decision to reschedule may be made as circumstances become clearer.