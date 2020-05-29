St. Joseph's YMCA prepares for nontraditional summer camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's YMCA is preparing for summer camp, but staff said it's going to look a little different this year.

“Oh, extreme big difference. Before we were allowed to go horseback riding, swimming, you could play four square and they could touch the ball or the other person could touch the ball. Nowadays, honestly we can’t with social distancing,”said John Boles, St. Joseph's YMCA youth development director.

Traditional camp is out of the question this summer, thank to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had to come up with new activities to where they would not be touching the same object, so it would be individual activities,”said Boles.

YMCA staff admit the changes have been tough and at times, they didn't see summer camp as a possibility.

“Many, many a times I thought that. It took a lot of strategy and work. We’ve been working on this for a few months. It got to point where it was like, ‘what can we do?’”said Boles.

But the YMCA said they're making sure their summer camp will be fun and educational.

“Each week we have a different theme. Some of the themes are out of this world, so they would be learning about the moon and the galaxy. They will get to create a marshmallow constellation,”said Alisha Hassler, St. Joseph's YMCA youth development coordinator.

YMCA staff said the opportunity for kids to go to camp could help them relearn some of the subject material they may have missed this school year.

“Since we have been out of school so long, we’re going to be doing STEM activities, arts and crafts, arts and crafts, virtual field trips. We want to make sure they have the best time of their lives and remember it for the rest of their lives,”said Boles.

St. Joseph's YMCA said the children's safety is their main focus.

“We’ll be having parents drop off the children on the outside, we’ll be picking up, taking their temperature, hand washing and social distancing,”said Boles.

YMCA's summer camp starts June 8th and runs through August 21st, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Registration for the YMCA's summer camp begins May 28th.