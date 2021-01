(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care welcomed the first baby born in St. Joseph in 2021.

Amiyla Jade was born at 6:49 a.m. on Friday.

"AJ" weighed in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

The baby's parents are Breanna Mollus and Jonathan Barger. The hospital said Breanna woke up at 4 a.m. having contractions and went to the hospital. AJ was born two hours later.

Brenna's original due date was January 4. AJ is the first girl for the family as she joins her two big brothers.