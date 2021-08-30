St. Joseph's first substance abuse residential treatment center opens this fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In one month, St. Joseph will add another resource to its list of facilities helping battle substance abuse.

Slated for October 1st, addicts struggling with substance abuse will have access to the city's first residential treatment center, DeNovo Recovery.

“There’s no one doing what we’re doing,” said Austin Barnes, CEO and owner of DeNovo Recovery.

The center located at 1202 Village Dr. will offer residential treatment for substance abuse in a 28-40 day program for 16 patients. It also will offer as an 8-hour weekday treatment and an intensive 6-8 week outpatient program.

DeNovo Recovery comes has the city continues its battle with the opioid epidemic.

“If someone overdoses and gets taken to the hospital, they get stabilized. Once they’re stabilized and released back into the real world where they have no tools to stay sober, we are that other option. They can come from the hospital to us and get that treatment,” said Barnes.

Barnes, a St. Joseph native who is no stranger to substance abuse.

As a teenager, he began drinking in high school to deal with his anxiety. His drinking problem followed him into college. As a student athlete at Missouri Western State University, he dropped out as his alcoholism got worse.

Barnes enlisted into the military with hopes the service would 'straighten' him out, but he said instead, he turned to illicit drug use.

“10 years ago I was not a- how do I say it? I wasn’t a productive member of society and when I finally said, ‘I need help, I need to get better,’ my family sent me down to Texas because there were no resources here," said Barnes.

Now, almost 10 years sober, Barnes is providing his hometown the addiction resources he didn't have available to him in St. Joseph.

Barnes, a husband and father with another child on the way, hopes to give addicts looking to recover like him a chance at a new beginning.

“If you would’ve told me I’d be married with kids, I would’ve told you, ‘you’re lying,’ because I had come to the point where I was okay with dying. I wasn’t seeking out death, but I wasn’t scared of it either because I knew if I kept walking the way I was walking, it was going to happen,” said Barnes.

DeNovo Recovery is not a detox Center.

Barnes said patients will have to seek medical withdrawals from either the hospital or other agencies.

For questions about the programs and treatments, call (816) 689-0691.