St. Joseph's mask mandate expires at midnight, Mayor to extend another 90 days

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's mask mandate is set to extend into next year.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is poised to ask City Council members at Monday night's meeting to extend the city's mask mandate another 90 days.

The current order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

The resolution would extend the Mayor's mask mandate order to February 14.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

As of Friday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 4,931 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.