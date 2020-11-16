Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph's mask mandate expires at midnight, Mayor to extend another 90 days

The resolution would extend the Mayor's mask mandate order to February 14.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 11:44 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 11:47 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's mask mandate is set to extend into next year.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray is poised to ask City Council members at Monday night's meeting to extend the city's mask mandate another 90 days.

RELATED STORY: Mayor to ask city council to support extending mask mandate another 90-days

The current order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

The resolution would extend the Mayor's mask mandate order to February 14.

The City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

As of Friday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported a total of 4,931 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths since the pandemic began.

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 62°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 64°
Relatively quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for the potential of showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories