Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph's mask mandate extended 90 days.

The city council cited high numbers of new case counts and hospitalizations for the move.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  St. Joseph's city council approved a resolution on Monday that will extend the city's mask mandate for another 90 days.

The new order will extend until February 14, Valentine's Day. 

Council members say their decision was swayed by sobering numbers from the health department and Mosaic LIfe Care on increasing new Covid-19 case counts and pandemic-high hospitalizatons.

There was little debate as to if the order should be extended, however there was discussion on the amount of time for the mandate.

Some council members suggested the new order last as long as 180 days. Other said they would like to see a shorter period of time, perhaps until the end of the year.

However, all council members agreed that the order can be extended further or even eliminated at any time if warranted.

Mayor Bill McMurray responded to critics who say the current mask mandate hasn't helped reduce Covid-19 case numbers.

"Imagine how much the numbers would go up if the masks were not required," McMurray said. "The dependent variable on the number of cases is not just the masks. We have some people wearing the masks wrong. They have to wear the masks properly." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories