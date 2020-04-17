St. Joseph's stay-at-home order likely to extend to May 15

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As talk of restarting the U.S. economy grows, it's raising questions on whether or not St. Joseph's stay-at-home order should be extended.

Mayor Bill McMurray said it's most likely St. Joseph residents will be staying inside a few more weeks.

St. Joseph's order is set to expire on April 24th, but surrounding cities and states are extending their stay-at-home orders on their own.

Down south, Mayor Quinton Lucas declared on Thursday morning that Kansas City's stay-at-home order will extend to May 15th. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly extended her state's stay-at-home order to May 3rd.

While Mayor McMurray said these decisions carry weight, he said his opinion sides with medical professionals.

“We probably will extend to May the 15th, I mean, that’s my feeling today. We want to come up with the best possible conclusion that we can and based on the metrics and based on the medical opinions I’ve been given, I personally think we outta extend the order to May the 15, as Kansas City’s done,”said Mayor Bill McMurray.

The extension of the order will keep non-essential businesses closed.

As much as the mayor wants life to go back to normal and move the local economy forward, he said the decision rests on the numbers.

Mayor McMurray will discuss with city council members on Monday at 4:30 p.m. to announce their final decision on whether or not to extend the order and keep St. Joseph home a little while longer.