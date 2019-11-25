Clear

St. Joseph teen's backpack stolen

David Rauch says the backpack was given to him by his father who is in the military.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was introduced as a birthday present from father to son, but it quickly turned into one of David Rauch's most prized possessions.

A military backpack was given to David Rauch several years ago by his father who has served overseas,

"I had it ever since," Rauch said. "I used it every year for my schooling and I take it everywhere."

Rauch's mom Britanny Mullin said he and the backpack were inseparable.

"He didn’t care if it was dirty he carried it everywhere with him," she said. "It was probably his most favorite thing in the world."

Last Thursday, that changed when David said he was on his way to school. He said he left the backpack in the back seat of his car the night before and when he returned the next morning the backpack was gone.

Rauch said he just can’t understand why someone would steal it.

"It really upset me." He said. "It’s nothing that can be replaced."

Mullin said she was determined to make the situation right for her son.

"I told him I’ll do anything I can to get it back," she said. 

Brittany took to social media, posting a picture of David with the backpack hoping someone out there knows something. She says she got a response from the local military recruitment office.

Staff at the office said while they couldn't replace the backpack, they offered to donate one of their military backpacks.

"I thought it was the greatest thing ever," Mullin said. 

David says he hopes he can still find his stolen backpack, but he also says he can make room for the new one.

"I thought it was awesome," Rauch said. "They said if I get my backpack back then I have two."

David and his mom said they plan to file a police report for the stolen backpack as David's school-issued laptop was inside. 

