Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Kolbe Puckett Center for Healing video goes viral

A St. Kolbe Puckett for Healing video created by two people that work at the center has went viral.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 11:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Kolbe Puckett for Healing video created by two people that work at the center has went viral.

The video was created from scratch and to the tune of "New York, New York". The video was designed to give people something to enjoy during this time of unknown. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Thursday night and Friday morning. A warmer looking weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories