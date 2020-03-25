(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Kolbe Puckett for Healing video created by two people that work at the center has went viral.
The video was created from scratch and to the tune of "New York, New York". The video was designed to give people something to enjoy during this time of unknown.
Related Content
- St. Kolbe Puckett Center for Healing video goes viral
- City Council to vote on donation to Kolbe-Puckett Center
- Kolbe-Puckett sees overwhelming response to new opioid clinic
- Man in Viral Video Arrest Remains Behind Bars
- Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville to create healing garden for patients, families
- Crypticon returns to St. Joseph Civic Center
- St. Joseph libraries moonlight as cooling centers
- Video of airline passenger using screen with bare feet goes viral
- Post about Wendy's employee goes viral
- St. Joseph antique show held at Civic Center
Scroll for more content...