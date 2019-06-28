St. Louis Planned Parenthood granted extension

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) Missouri's only abortion clinic received an extension to their license on Friday.
Missouri's Administrative Hearing Commission extended the St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license while it reviews the state health department's decision to deny the facility's license renewal.
The commission will hear the clinic's appeal on August 1st. Until then the facility can continue to provide abortions and other reproductive health care for women.
If the commission upholds the decision to deny Planned Parenthood a license, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic in almost 50 years.
