St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters from their front yard pardoned by Gov. Parson

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, while his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 7:05 PM

(ST. LOUIS) The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters last summer from their front yard have been pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

In June, a judge gave approval to a plea deal for the McCloskeys. That deal called for the couple to individually pay fines, but the pardon removes those payments.

The McCloskey's became popular among conservatives after that day last June when they pointed weapons at the people who marched past their home, demanding the resignation of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Since then, Mark McCloskey announced he is joining the race for a U.S. Senate seat.

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
