St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters from their front yard pardoned by Gov. Parson

(ST. LOUIS) The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters last summer from their front yard have been pardoned by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, while his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment.

In June, a judge gave approval to a plea deal for the McCloskeys. That deal called for the couple to individually pay fines, but the pardon removes those payments.

The McCloskey's became popular among conservatives after that day last June when they pointed weapons at the people who marched past their home, demanding the resignation of then-St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Since then, Mark McCloskey announced he is joining the race for a U.S. Senate seat.