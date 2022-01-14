St. Louis firefighter killed while battling a vacant house fire

(ST. LOUIS, Mo.) A tragic ending in St. Louis, after a firefighter died responding to a vacant house fire.

The St. Louis Fire Department identified the first responder as Benjamin Polson.

Polson was killed after the roof collapsed.

A second firefighter is being treated at the hospital.

The mayor of St. Louis tweeted, "our city prays for their family and our entire department after this devastating tragedy."

"Anytime you have a building like this, you know, it's Fire Department is always looking to make sure that nobody's in there. We're trying to save lives with the collapse like this. There's a lot of heavy timber, a lot of bricks. We've got multiple chimneys. We had one firefighter that was gravely injured when the building collapsed on him. He was buried, took the brunt of the collapse. It appears that that collapse caused his grave injuries. We do have a firefighter death,” Chief Dennis Jenkerson, St. Louis fire department said.

The Backstoppers are helping with expenses for firefighter Polson.

The non-profit organization assists families of first responders killed in the line of duty or who suffered a catastrophic injury.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The St. Joseph Fire Department offered their condolences to the St. Louis Fire Department.

“Firefighters made an aggressive attack to a heavily involved structure due to potential victims being inside -- a partial structural collapse critically injured one and killed one of their crew --adding to please keep the department in your thoughts and prayers,” The St. Joseph Fire Department said on social media.

