Clear

St. Joseph holds Patrick's Day parade

The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade was held along Frederick Ave.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in St. Joseph Saturday. 

Even though it was a day early, many lined the streets of Frederick Ave, from Noyes Blvd. to downtown in their green attire

The traditional parade has been a staple in the community, still, there are newcomers.

"It was lots of fun everybody was getting candy," Charlotte Sollars, first-time parade spectator said.  "What more could you ask for on a beautiful day like this?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events