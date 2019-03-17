St. Joseph holds Patrick's Day parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in St. Joseph Saturday.

Even though it was a day early, many lined the streets of Frederick Ave, from Noyes Blvd. to downtown in their green attire

The traditional parade has been a staple in the community, still, there are newcomers.

"It was lots of fun everybody was getting candy," Charlotte Sollars, first-time parade spectator said. "What more could you ask for on a beautiful day like this?"