St. Joseph holds Patrick's Day parade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade was held in St. Joseph Saturday.
Even though it was a day early, many lined the streets of Frederick Ave, from Noyes Blvd. to downtown in their green attire
The traditional parade has been a staple in the community, still, there are newcomers.
"It was lots of fun everybody was getting candy," Charlotte Sollars, first-time parade spectator said. "What more could you ask for on a beautiful day like this?"
