St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After a year off, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will return to St. Joseph.

The parade was canceled last year to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, the Ancient Order of Hibernians has announced the parade will march on.

"Well after not having the parade last year, we're pretty excited to get started again," said Shane McDonald, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The parade will kick off on Saturday, March 13 beginning at noon. The route will begin at Frederick and Noyes and finish at 5th and Felix street.

"Really, the only difference in the parade this year is we're not going to do the judging," said McDonald. "That was an event where at the end of the parade we got people together and announced the winners of the family floats and the business floats and those kinds of things. And we're not doing judging this year to avoid that congregation of people at the end of the parade, But, other than that, it's the same parade we've always had."

The Order does ask that everyone follows city-wide COVID-19 protocols and be considerate of those around.

McDonald said,"We are asking everyone to consider the situation, be responsible, wear your masks, social distance, and those kinds of things. But come out and enjoy the day with us. We're looking forward to a really great day."

The Order has also announced that this year's Grand Marshall will be frontline heroes. "Honoring the people that have had to go to work everyday because of the things they do for our community. They didn't have a choice to stay home and socially distance and be as safe as some other people. They had to go to work everyday, and we appreciate those people and thought they should be recognized for their efforts during the past year."

The Hibernians are proud to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank and their efforts to fight hunger. Parade participants and those watching are encouraged to bring canned goods to help in the fight.

For more information about the parade, click here.