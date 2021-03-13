St. Patrick's Day parade returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to St. Joseph Saturday.

The parade was the first the city has seen in well over a year due to Covid-19.

"Feels good getting back out in the community," Luke Brown, parade goer said. "We were all locked down the previous year and it’s good seeing everybody out and not having to wear masks all the time and enjoying it."

Along Frederick Ave., cars, floats made their way downtown.

Everyone in the parade with candy in hand, gave a long-awaited hello to more people this year than in years past.

It was clear everyone was ready for the chance to gather again which is likely what made this year’s return more fun and meaningful.

"The kids love it," Adam Matthias, parade goer said. "[They want] as much candy as they can possibly get, especially when it comes from a moving car they love it!"

"I think people are just needing something to get out and do," Brown said. "This is just the thing for everybody."