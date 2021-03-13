Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Patrick's Day parade returns to St. Joseph

After a year hiatus due to Covid-19, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to St. Joseph Saturday.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 11:08 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 35th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to St. Joseph Saturday.

The parade was the first the city has seen in well over a year due to Covid-19.

"Feels good getting back out in the community," Luke Brown, parade goer said. "We were all locked down the previous year and it’s good seeing everybody out and not having to wear masks all the time and enjoying it."

Along Frederick Ave., cars, floats made their way downtown.

Everyone in the parade with candy in hand, gave a long-awaited hello to more people this year than in years past.

It was clear everyone was ready for the chance to gather again which is likely what made this year’s return more fun and meaningful.

"The kids love it," Adam Matthias, parade goer said. "[They want] as much candy as they can possibly get, especially when it comes from a moving car they love it!"

"I think people are just needing something to get out and do," Brown said. "This is just the thing for everybody."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Clarinda
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Falls City
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain showers are set to continue tonight into Sunday. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Sunday with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. A few rain showers could linger into Monday with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain in the 50s on Tuesday as conditions begin to dry out. Rain chances will return on Wednesday into Thursday. Conditions will start to dry out with the return of sunshine Friday into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories