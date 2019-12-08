St. Patrick's Parish celebrates sesquicentennial

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Patrick's parish celebrated it's sesquicentennial Saturday.

The parish, founded in 1869, is the third oldest catholic parish in the city and is known for its diverse Irish-Hispanic congregation.

At the time of its founding, the parish had a significant Irish population, nearly a century later the Holy Rosary parish, a predominantly Hispanic parish joined St. Patrick's after the closure of its church in 1960 according to the parish.

A special anniversary mass was held at St. Patrick's Church located on S. 12th St. led by the bishop of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

The bishop called the milestone "remarkable" and praised the church's diversity.

"When you have people from different diverse backgrounds coming together, it really is a beautiful manifestation of what the church is supposed to be." James Johnston, Bishop, Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph said.

Today, the St. Patrick's Parish is made up of around 300 families according to the parish.