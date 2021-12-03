Clear
St. Patrick's Upcoming Christmas Mart

St. Patrick Church is hosting its annual Christmas Mart this weekend.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 1:41 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Patrick Church is hosting its annual Christmas Mart this weekend.

The Catholic Church is bringing together over 25 local vendors and Christmas cheer to support both the church and local businesses around town. The Holiday Mart will take place this Sunday, December 5th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 4520 Mitchell ave.

“To give an opportunity for people to come out and have some time to support local businesses and also just have a great time. We’ll have hot chocolate, snacks, concession stands, and Christmas music playing. At the same time supporting our community, supporting our church,” said Father Jonathan Davis, Pastor at St. Patrick Catholic. 

Anyone is welcome to attend, there will be hot chocolate, a raffle, Christmas music, and lots of items available to buy for your Christmas gifts.

