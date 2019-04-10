St. Paul Lutheran AD turned into sundae after school raises money for heart association

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After raising nearly $6,000 for the American Heart Association, the 147 students from St. Paul Lutheran School were able to turn the school's athletic director into a human sundae.

As part of the heart association's Kid's Heart Challenge, students from the school were tasked with learning how to take care of their own hearts, teaching others how to take care of theirs, and raise money to help other people take care of their hearts.

The money was raised by each student going door-to-door in their neighborhoods and by asking people to donate online.

Last year, the school raised $2,203 for the heart association and nearly tripled that this year with a total of $5,809 raised.

"We appreciate all that St. Paul Lutheran does for us," Stephanie Jumps, the Youth Marketing Director with the American Heart Association said. "They are an amazing school that really understands our mission and our focus. And they are helping people beyond their school, in their community and that is really something that we cannot measure."

For raising that money, Athletic Director Amy Wisneski agreed to have ice cream, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup poured on to her head. A treat that students and staff seemed to enjoy.