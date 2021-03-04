Clear
St. Paul Lutheran School celebrates 25 years of education

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate with the school today at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the 25 year anniversary.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 12:54 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Paul Lutheran School in St. Joseph celebrates 25 years of education during National Lutheran Schools Week.

In addition to the milestone and Lutheran Schools Week, the school has kicked off a 25-in-25 Scholarship Campaign.  This campaign is put on by a family who is challenging St. Paul to raise $25,000.  The family will match the donations raised that will go towards a scholarship fund for the children wanting to attend St. Paul Lutheran. 

To donate, visit splcc.org or contact St. Paul directly at 816-279-1118.

