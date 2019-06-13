(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a stabbing.
Police were called to the intersection of S. 26th and Mitchell Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
According to a witness on the scene, the victim was stabbed several times by another man during a fight.
One person was taken into custody at the scene.
Police said both the victim and the suspect were 39-year-old men. Their names have not been released.
Related Content
- Stabbing death leads to homicide investigation
- Highland police investigating deaths
- Man convicted in sports bar stabbing death
- St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody
- Shooting death marks city's fourth homicide of 2018
- Investigation Discovery Channel Show to Feature Platte County Homicide
- American student stabbed to death in the Netherlands, police say
- Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
- Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating hunting death
Scroll for more content...