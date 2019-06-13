Clear

Stabbing death leads to homicide investigation

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:09 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a stabbing.

Police were called to the intersection of S. 26th and Mitchell Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

According to a witness on the scene, the victim was stabbed several times by another man during a fight.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were 39-year-old men. Their names have not been released.

We are waking up to clear skies and chilly temperatures into the upper 40s to lower 50s this Thursday morning. A nice day is on the way for Thursday as high pressure builds in to the region. A bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the middle 70s.
