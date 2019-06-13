Stabbing death leads to homicide investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a stabbing.

Police were called to the intersection of S. 26th and Mitchell Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Monday.

According to a witness on the scene, the victim was stabbed several times by another man during a fight.

One person was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were 39-year-old men. Their names have not been released.