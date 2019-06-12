Stabbing sends man to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A victim from a possible stabbing on Mitchell Avenue was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

St. Joseph police are working the scene at S. 26th St. and Mitchell Ave.

A witness at the scene says there was confrontation between two men and a woman around 8 p.m. The two men traded punches, then one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man three or four times. The witness describe the knife to be at least six inches long.

