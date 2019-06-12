Clear
Stabbing sends man to hospital

Victim from a possible stabbing on Mitchell Avenue taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A victim from a possible stabbing on Mitchell Avenue was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

St. Joseph police are working the scene at S. 26th St. and Mitchell Ave.

A witness at the scene says there was confrontation between two men and a woman around 8 p.m. The two men traded punches, then one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man three or four times. The witness describe the knife to be at least six inches long.

A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
