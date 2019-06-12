Stabbing sends man to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A victim from a possible stabbing on Mitchell Avenue was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.
St. Joseph police are working the scene at S. 26th St. and Mitchell Ave.
A witness at the scene says there was confrontation between two men and a woman around 8 p.m. The two men traded punches, then one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man three or four times. The witness describe the knife to be at least six inches long.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.
