Stabbing sends one to the hospital on the 4th of July

Police are investigating after a stabbing left one person seriously injured at the Brittany Village Apartments on the 4th of July.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 6:32 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating after a stabbing sends one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Brittany Village Apartments due to a loud distirbance. When they arrived they found a large crowd of people and several fights going on within that crowd.

Police said multiple people were injured in the distirbance but most of those injuries were minor. One person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds. 

Police said they have one person in custody, but they are still seeking information from the public about the events that led up to the stabbing. 

Anymone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477). 

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
