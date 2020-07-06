Stabbing sends one to the hospital on the 4th of July

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating after a stabbing sends one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the Brittany Village Apartments due to a loud distirbance. When they arrived they found a large crowd of people and several fights going on within that crowd.

Police said multiple people were injured in the distirbance but most of those injuries were minor. One person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds.

Police said they have one person in custody, but they are still seeking information from the public about the events that led up to the stabbing.

Anymone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 816-238-TIPS (8477).