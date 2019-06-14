Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed near a gas station on the corner of 22nd and Walnut Streets St. Joseph Friday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Police Department said the woman was stabbed in the 2200 block of Walnut Street around 3:40 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known.

SJPD detectives are investigating the disturbance.