Stabbing sends woman to the hospital

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed near a gas station on the corner of 22nd and Walnut Streets of St. Joseph Friday afternoon.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:23 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The St. Joseph Police Department said the woman was stabbed in the 2200 block of Walnut Street around 3:40 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital but her condition is not known.

SJPD detectives are investigating the disturbance.

