Staff at Webster Learning Center celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Joy was in the air Thursday at the Webster Learning Center.

The staff gathered to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week and to see some familiar faces for the first time in a while.

"We just wanted to get everybody together, see some old faces that we've missed and give a chance for everyone to reconnect and some free food and snacks along the way, too,” Webster principal Jon Salanky said.

It was supposed to be a drive-thru style lunch but it ended up turning into a parking lot barbeque.

“We’re actually out and talking and socializing and it's been really really fun to see everybody,” Webster teacher Lori Newman said.

Fun was the theme, especially for the principal who said he wanted to make everyone smile today.

"You know things have been so unusual and unordinary right now, that just anything, a little light-heartedness and a few laughs,” Salanky said. “We want this to be a fun event for everybody.”

but Thursday's event means a little more to one particular teacher.

"I've been with the St. Joe school district for 30 years and I started in alternative education,” Webster Vice Principal John Schlange said. “One of the first things we started doing was grilling for kids because we think it's important to get together and spend some time eating and sharing stories."

John is retiring after 30 years. Thursday's event is one of his last and he's finishing just how he started.

"Started here grilling and ending doing the same thing,” Schlange said. “Food and fellowship go together and it's a good group of people who work together to help make kids successful."

The teachers mentioned how much they miss their students and that they can't wait to see them in the fall.