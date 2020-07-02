Staff at the Bartlett Center continue to work through an unpredictable year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Social service agencies have been stretched thin during the coronavirus pandemic. Many have had issues staying operational while still trying to serve their clients and the community. At the Bartlett Center in St. Joseph, they have managed to do both.

For staff at the Bartlett Center perhaps the word of the year is unpredictable.

“It was a big adjustment and it was overnight,” Associate Director for Youth & Community Outreach Latonya Williams said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for the services the Bartlett Center provides, giving kids a safe place to be when parents can't watch them.

As schools all around the area closed down back in March, Bartlett Center staff had to step in early.

“When school was closed immediately after spring break, that gave me an extra 12-14 weeks of all-day care when it's normally after school care,” Williams said.

It was a decision that came with a price. Staff say the extra demand for increased child care has put even more of a strain on their already tight budget.

“Cost-wise I mean every month I'm losing money in my program,” Williams said. “I bring in as much as we can, it's just not enough in order to carry the program on.“

COVID-19 has also led to lower enrollment at the center, they say about half as many kids are still with the after care program and that's led to staff cuts.

As we inch closer and closer to the upcoming school year, the outlook remains uncertain.

“As far as plans in the future, I can honestly tell you that I have none and I hate that, but that's the honest truth,” Williams said.

On top of all of this, many of the staff here at the Bartlett Center are parents of school aged kids themselves. With no official word yet from the St. Joseph School District on what school will look like next year, it's a waiting game for them both at work and at home.

“Are the kids going to school in the fall? Is it part time? Is it every other day? I have no idea,” Williams said.

Despite the unknown, staff say they want to make sure they do all they can for the kids they do have, and prepare for more should they need to.

“If they don't start school traditionally then I don't know how that's going to go, they'll be here but I don't know what the plan is,” Assistant to Director Shyla Dial said.

Bartlett Center staff say they are losing about $2,800 a month due to extra operating costs, the center is always accepting donations from the public.

For more information on the Bartlett Center, CLICK HERE.