Staff preps for Krug Pool opening weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph set to open Krug Pool for the summer season Saturday.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said the staff is finishing up training and treating the water. Kempf said if all goes according to plan, the pool will be open Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

The City has not set an opening day for the Aquatic Park yet. The City is waiting on construction crews to finish fixing leaks and repairs to the filter system.