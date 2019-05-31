Clear
Staff preps for Krug Pool opening weekend

Krug Pool will be open for the summer season Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

Posted: May 31, 2019 8:02 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph set to open Krug Pool for the summer season Saturday.

St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said the staff is finishing up training and treating the water. Kempf said if all goes according to plan, the pool will be open Saturday from 12-6 p.m.

The City has not set an opening day for the Aquatic Park yet. The City is waiting on construction crews to finish fixing leaks and repairs to the filter system. 

We do have unfortunately more rain & storm chances return for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through. It's not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking to be very scattered. Some storms could be on the strong side with some hail & gusty winds. We'll be watching it. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
