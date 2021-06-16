Staff shortage forces reduced hours at landfill

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As staffing shortages continue to plague businesses nationwide, it is now impacting a city service in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Landfill recently announced they will reduce their hours on the weekends because of staffing concerns, as well as an increase in the amount of waste being brought in.

"It's been an experience here lately," said Rod McQueerey, Superintendent of Solid Waste and Recycling. "My crew has been working 50-hour weeks or better for over a year. They're getting burnt out."

McQueerey says he currently has six on his staff and would like twelve to get things up and running at a normal pace again.

"We got to the point, in order to cover a six-day stretch, we couldn't do it with the manpower we had without a significant amount of overtime," said the Superintendent.

Because of the staffing shortage, the Landfill will reduce to Monday through Friday hours, and only be operating one Saturday per month instead of every Saturday.

"The easiest way to impact that is to shorten it to a five-day week where we can still cover with two shifts with two, four ten-hour day shifts, and give the guys a little bit of break on the overtime and hopefully improve morale a bit."

McQueerey said recently the city council has helped by approving two additional shifts to the staff, but that has been a struggle as well to fill.

"The council actually approved the addition of two positions a few months ago. Not only have I not been able to fill those, I've lost more," said McQueerey. "If I can get back up to the ten, even without the two additions, we'll be able to kind of get back into the swing of things, and get Saturdays open again."

Rod McQueerey is looking for people to join the staff immediately. For those interested in the position, click here.

The temporary hours for the landfill are Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and one Saturday a month from 7 to 2 p.m.

The landfill will close on Saturdays starting June 19 and will open once in July on Saturday the 10th. For future months, it will be the first Saturday of the month.