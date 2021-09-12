Stair climb returns to NWMSU on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 attacks

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Dozens took to the bleachers at Bearcat Stadium on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University early Saturday morning paying tribute.

"We're glad to see it starting up here in Northwest Missouri, there's quite a few of them across the state there's one in jeff city, one in Kansas City as well.

Maryville firefighters, members of the Missouri National Guard, and anyone else who was willing accepted the challenge of completing the 9/11 stair climb.

Climbers walked over 2,000 steps, the amount climbed by firefighters and first responders inside the World Trade Center on 9/11.

It's a day that's getting harder for many younger people to remember.

"A lot of the students at Northwest weren't even born yet," Jordyn Greenhaw, NWMSU Event Coordinator said.

While they may have no personal memories of the day, climbers said they recognize the impact it left.

Firefighter Jace Pine said he walked for the 343 firefighters who died that day.

"Every one of them had their own life story," Pine said. "They were people not just stats, not just numbers that's kinda what we're here to do today is make sure everybody sees the names and remembers that those people did make a sacrifice to go and respond to that."

For others, more current events make this anniversary more poignant.

"Especially what's been going on recently with stuff in Afghanistan, I think it holds a little bit more weight." Elijah Hay, Missouri National Guard said.

"9/11 still impacts us today even with everything going on," Greenhaw said.

"Whatever their reason, the events of 9/11 continue to impact so many, the goal for organizers is for more people to remember what this day means.

"Hopefully, we continue to grow it and get bigger," Pine said.

This was the second year Northwest held a stair climb.