(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The annual food drive gives people the opportunity to donate food without having to leave their yards.
The Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger campaign means that people can leave canned food or non-perishable donations in yellow bags or boxes next to their mailboxes and a mail carrier will pick them up.
The donations go toward food banks like Second Harvest Community Food Bank and wherever you donate from, the donation will stay locally.
For more information on the event, click here.
Related Content
- 'Stamp Out Hunger' annual campaign takes place Saturday
- 2nd annual Milk Stroll took place Saturday
- Tornado Drill Taking Place Tuesday Morning
- Schools take part in annual tornado drill
- Government shutdown puts food stamps in jeopardy
- Prescription Drug Take Back Set for Saturday
- DEVELOPING: Police standoff taking place in St. Joseph
- Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert
- Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
- USPS is honoring military dogs with a 2019 stamp collection
Scroll for more content...