'Stamp Out Hunger' annual campaign takes place Saturday

The annual food drive gives people the opportunity to donate food without having to leave their yards.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:38 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The annual food drive gives people the opportunity to donate food without having to leave their yards.

The Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger campaign means that people can leave canned food or non-perishable donations in yellow bags or boxes next to their mailboxes and a mail carrier will pick them up. 

The donations go toward food banks like Second Harvest Community Food Bank and wherever you donate from, the donation will stay locally. 

We will be mostly sunny and dry on Friday with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. Mother's Day on Sunday is looking great for any plans you have for mom.
