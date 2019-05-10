'Stamp Out Hunger' annual campaign takes place Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The annual food drive gives people the opportunity to donate food without having to leave their yards.

The Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger campaign means that people can leave canned food or non-perishable donations in yellow bags or boxes next to their mailboxes and a mail carrier will pick them up.

The donations go toward food banks like Second Harvest Community Food Bank and wherever you donate from, the donation will stay locally.

For more information on the event, click here.