Stanberry nursing home identified as location of more than 24 positive cases, 4 deaths

(STANBERRY, Mo.) A nursing home in Stanberry has at least 24 positive cases of COVID-19, seven suspected cases, and four deaths, according to federal data released Thursday.

The release identifies the nursing home as Pine View Manor.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released data showing at least 95,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 32,000 deaths in U.S. nursing homes as of May 31.

According to the press release, the agency collected and published the data at the Trump Administration’s request for more transparency about COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Gentry County, where Stanberry is located, has reported a total of 43 positive cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, according to the Tri-County Health Department. Gentry County’s first death due to COVID-19 was a woman in her 90s, according to a May 26 press release on Tri-County's Facebook page.

Tri-County Administrator Lilli Parsons said Wednesday a majority of the positive cases came from one facility in Stanberry but did not release the facility’s name.

Parsons also said the Stanberry facility began, “facility wide testing” on May 21.

In May, Missouri began collecting and publishing some information on COVID-19 cases in “Congregate living facilities”, meaning a facility where persons reside and share common spaces with other residents including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, dorms, and jails.

The State health department publishes a map of active cases at congregate living facilities. The map shows how many facilities, in each county, have at least 1 resident or staff member with an active case of COVID-19 at the time of reporting. The state does not disclose the facility’s name or the number of positive cases.

Missouri updated its reporting requirements for congregate facilities on May 18. The update requires nursing homes and facilities to report deaths to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services within 24-hours.

DHSS that data and publishes some of it for the public on its COVID-19 dashboard but not a complete picture. The CMC discloses much more information including the names, locations, cases, deaths, and targeted inspection reports for each nursing home.