Standoff ends as suspect surrenders to police

The suspect surrendered peacefully to police after a pursuit and hours-long standoff.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:38 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man who fled from law enforcement officers after reportedly carjacking a box rental truck surrendered peacefully following an hours-long standoff in St. Joseph's south side Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began overnight in Platte County, but it's unclear what led up to the carjacking that touched off the pursuit.

"From what we understand, at this point, there was a chase that started down in Platte County," said St. Joseph Police Department Captain John Olszowka. "That subject came this way on the highway with deputies in pursuit. Buchanan County ended up joining the pursuit and chased him into the city."

The chase ended near the railroad tracks at Lake and Illinois Avenues after police deployed spike strips.

Police said the suspect fled and was spotted around 6:00 a.m. on top of a building off Illinois Avenue.

"One of the drones spotted an image on top of a roof underneath some trees and we realized it was him," said Capt. Olszowka.

Police closed off the area and surrounded the building believing the suspect was armed at the time.

"Once we started making contact with him things kind of changed. He wanted us to shoot him. He was going to jump off the roof, so, we kind of slowed things down to do what we can to make sure he gets out of here safely," said Capt. Olszowka.

The man was unarmed when he surrendered to police but officers were searching the building for any weapons.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

