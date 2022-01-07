Standoff in downtown ends peacefully

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police responded to a standoff downtown earlier today.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 200 block of north Fourth Street.

Police say a call came in regarding a domestic situation between the male suspect and a woman. Officers say the two knew each other and the woman lives in the apartment, but was not home at the time of the incident.

Police say when they arrived on scene they realized the suspect had barricaded the door so a special response team and Buchanan County EMS were called in.

"We had a report earlier in the day of a domestic situation where the suspect in that situation stole a vehicle from the victim in that situation. The suspect ended up here in the victim's apartment, forced entry in the apartment and we got calls that he was here and we took him into custody here. She was not here at the time of the incident," Saint Joseph Police Department Captain John Olszowka said.

Police say they don't believe the woman was injured and the situation did end peacefully. The vehicle was recovered and given back to the victim. The building was also cleared with no damage and residents who left the building have already returned.