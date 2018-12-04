Standoff suspect convicted of illegal firearm possession

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was convicted by a federal trial jury Tuesday of illegally possessing a firearm following an 11-hour standoff with law enforcement officers.

Terrance T. Brown, 41, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brown was arrested following an 11-hour standoff at a St. Joseph home in September 2017.

The standoff began when officers went to the home looking for Brown on a parole violation. Federal prosecutors said Brown was holed up in the attic of the home armed with a 9mm handgun before he eventually surrendered to officers.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Brown has a prior federal conviction in the District of Kansas for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also has two prior felony convictions for robbery in Wyandotte County, Kan., as well as prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Brown was under supervision by Missouri Probation and Parole for felony drug possession in Jackson County, Mo., at the time of the offense.

Brown could face up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced.