Standoff with police ends, suspect in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two hour standoff with police ended peacefully Saturday evening following a possible domestic situation on the 1300 block of Garfield Ave. in St. Joseph.

At around 5 p.m., police were called to a home after a person called 911 about a disturbance between a man and a woman outside, possibly domestic.

Once police arrived on scene, the individuals ran inside the home and began closing the blinds.

"At that point, it was believed that it was possibly an armed barricaded situation and unknown what type of a weapon," Sergeant Brad Kerns with the St. Joseph Police Department said.

The Special Response Team and negotiators were brought to the scene because officers believed it was a possible hostage situation.

After nearly two hours, the people in the house surrendered to police peacefully.

A male suspect was taken into custody following the incident.

No one was injured in the standoff.

The incident remains under investigation.