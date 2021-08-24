State AG files lawsuit over Missouri schools mask mandates

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday against one school district with face mask mandates, arguing COVID-19 poses a low risk to children’s health and masks only provide a “marginal impact on the spread of COVID-19.”

“Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission. Additionally, forcing schoolchildren to mask all day could hinder critical development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” said Schmitt in a press release.

In the filing, Schmitt’s office is also attempting to rope in every school district in Missouri with a face mask mandate through a “reverse class-action” lawsuit. The legal battle complicates an already confusing start to a new school year.

The state has not issued a masking mandate, putting the decision in the hands of local school boards. In some cases, boards are requiring masks in certain areas or for specific age groups. In other cases, school boards have implemented parent-optional mandates or district-wide mandates.

For example, St. Joseph School District has issued a temporary mask mandate for all students, teachers, and staff in the district. But the Savannah School District has made masking optional.

Given the patchwork of school district policies, a judge may reject the group as a “class” under Missouri law. In addition, courts are generally not keen on “reverse class actions.”

The lawsuit argues that school mask mandates violate state law and that science does not support masking children in schools.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking for students and staff inside schools, regardless of vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine is not yet authorized for young children.

In the filing, Schmitt asks a court to stop the Columbia School District, and all districts, from mandating masks in schools.