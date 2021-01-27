Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD cancels in-person classes for Wednesday due to weather conditions Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Auditor OKs St. Joseph finances, says no further review necessary

The Missouri Auditor’s office sent a letter Monday to the City of St. Joseph saying no further review of its finances was necessary and officially closed the state file opened more than a year ago after a whistleblower complaint.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:16 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Auditor’s office sent a letter Monday to the City of St. Joseph saying no further review of its finances was necessary and officially closed the state file opened more than a year ago after a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint filed with the State Auditor’s office last January alleged at least 48 problems with the City staff including bad bookkeeping and unqualified employees.

The City hired two independent auditing firms, CliftonAllenLarson, LLP and Plante Moran, to take a look at the allegations. Plante Moran was hired to review the City’s processes and CliftonAllenLarson audited the City’s finances. The two audits were then forward to the State.

The Auditor’s office sent a letter Monday to the City stating in part, “Upon a comprehensive review of these reports, it appears the concerns identified by the whistleblower have been addressed by the completed reviews. To avoid duplication of efforts by two independent audit firms and to ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars, it is appropriate for this office to close this matter and not conduct additional audit work.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Clarinda
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Falls City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories