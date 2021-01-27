State Auditor OKs St. Joseph finances, says no further review necessary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Auditor’s office sent a letter Monday to the City of St. Joseph saying no further review of its finances was necessary and officially closed the state file opened more than a year ago after a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint filed with the State Auditor’s office last January alleged at least 48 problems with the City staff including bad bookkeeping and unqualified employees.

The City hired two independent auditing firms, CliftonAllenLarson, LLP and Plante Moran, to take a look at the allegations. Plante Moran was hired to review the City’s processes and CliftonAllenLarson audited the City’s finances. The two audits were then forward to the State.

The Auditor’s office sent a letter Monday to the City stating in part, “Upon a comprehensive review of these reports, it appears the concerns identified by the whistleblower have been addressed by the completed reviews. To avoid duplication of efforts by two independent audit firms and to ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars, it is appropriate for this office to close this matter and not conduct additional audit work.”