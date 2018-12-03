State Auditor issues subpoenas to former treasurer over potential fraud

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) As part of her audit into potential fraud in the Plattsburg Special Road District, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued subpoenas to obtain records being held by the district's former secretary/treasurer.

"My office issued these subpoenas so that we can immediately receive publicly owned district records believed to be held by a former employee," Auditor Galloway said. "We're working to get answers for taxpayers as quickly as possible. Documentation is a vital part of the audit process."

The Plattsburg Special Road District is located in Clinton County.

In October, the Auditor's office contacted district officials shortly after a complaint was filed with the office's Whistleblower Hotline.

The Auditor's office requested information from the district to determine if allegations of questionable expenditures of district funds were credible.

As a result of the investigation, the district secretary/treasurer was dismissed, and district officials requested an audit. The Auditor is authorized by Missouri law to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and evidence as necessary to conduct an audit.