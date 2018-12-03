Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Auditor issues subpoenas to former treasurer over potential fraud

Auditor Galloway issues subpoenas for Plattsburg Special Road District records to aid audit looking into potential fraud.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 2:31 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) As part of her audit into potential fraud in the Plattsburg Special Road District, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued subpoenas to obtain records being held by the district's former secretary/treasurer.

"My office issued these subpoenas so that we can immediately receive publicly owned district records believed to be held by a former employee," Auditor Galloway said. "We're working to get answers for taxpayers as quickly as possible. Documentation is a vital part of the audit process."

The Plattsburg Special Road District is located in Clinton County.

In October, the Auditor's office contacted district officials shortly after a complaint was filed with the office's Whistleblower Hotline.

The Auditor's office requested information from the district to determine if allegations of questionable expenditures of district funds were credible.

As a result of the investigation, the district secretary/treasurer was dismissed, and district officials requested an audit. The Auditor is authorized by Missouri law to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and evidence as necessary to conduct an audit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies and cold temperatures across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri on Monday. A few snow flurries moved into the area on Monday afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events