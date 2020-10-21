Clear
State Treasurer announced new partnership with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:15 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Treasurer was in town Tuesday to announce a new partnership with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce promoting equity and inclusion for Missourians with disabilities.

The treasurer says the program’s goal is to prevent complications that come with the income caps provided by social services.

"If they need medicaid, you know and they qualify on an income basis, they can't have more than $2,000 in assets outside of a primary residence and vehicle, they can't have more than $2,000 in the bank. So, what Mo Able does is the Mo Able account is shielded from that asset test,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month.

