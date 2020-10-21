State Treasurer announced new partnership with St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Treasurer was in town Tuesday to announce a new partnership with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce promoting equity and inclusion for Missourians with disabilities.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is on a statewide tour spreading awareness for the Mo Able program.

The program allows employers to provide the option to workers with disabilities in Missouri to contribute a portion of their wages to a special direct deposit account.

The treasurer says the program’s goal is to prevent complications that come with the income caps provided by social services.

"If they need medicaid, you know and they qualify on an income basis, they can't have more than $2,000 in assets outside of a primary residence and vehicle, they can't have more than $2,000 in the bank. So, what Mo Able does is the Mo Able account is shielded from that asset test,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said.

October is National Disability Employment Awareness month.