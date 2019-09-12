State Troopers take part in Active Threat Training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted its annual active threat training at the old Noyes School building.



State troopers said they got the chance to brush up on all the skills necessary to conduct the operation, they said keeping up with training techniques is critical to ensuring an optimal outcome.

Troopers cited taking quick action as a priority.

"There was a time when you would wait for other officers before you entering a building," Sgt. Jake Angle, MSHP said. "Now we realize in these active threat situations the response has to be quick."

Troopers said the training involved a mix of classroom and hands-on instruction, they said they had to work both as a team and individually.

The goal for troopers is to make sure each one knows how to respond regardless of the situation.

"If an officer gets to a location and there are shots being fired, they are trained to go in immediately." Angle said.

Troopers stressed the importance of being prepared anytime and anyplace, as well as the ability to respond as best as possible.

"The training is for our officers to be flexible and to be able to respond to any situation quickly and efficiently." Angle said.

Twelve MSHP officers took part in the training exercise.