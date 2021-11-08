State agencies sign road clearance agreement

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol kicked off Crash Responders Safety Week in Jefferson City Monday morning.

Officials from the state announced this morning in a brief news conference signed a Road Clearance Goal, a new agreement between first-responders across the state with the goal to clear traffic incidents safely from the roadway in no more than 90 minutes form the arrival of the first responder.

Ed Hassinger, a MoDot Deputy Director and Chief Engineer was in attendance to present the “Missouri Open Roads" Agreement and speak on the impact it will have across the state and those involved in road incidents.

“As we’re thinking about this (Crash Responders Safety Week), the good news is we have come up with the Open Roads Agreement that we’re going to sign today,” said Hassinger. “That talks about how we do that job, as safe as we can do it, as safe as it can be for the public and safe as it can be for those involved with responding to the crashes.”

Col. Eric Olson, the Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was in attendance to sign the agreement. He was joined by representatives from Missouri Division of Fire Safety, Missouri Department of natural Resources, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri Tow Truck Association.

“Having this open roads agreement in conjunction with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Towers Association–having us all striving towards the same goal of safe, quick clearance is really wonderful. It’s really a big big step,” said Marcus Slaughter, the Incident Management Coordinator of MoDot.

More than 130,000 traffic accidents occurred across the state of Missouri in 2020, many resulting in backups and additional accidents.

The new agreement is to draw an over-arcing understanding among crash-responder agencies to safely clear the roadways in no more than 90 minutes from the arrival of the first responder.

“Now we’ve put a 90-minute window on that for those serious or major incidents," said Slaughter. He explained those accidents can last more than two hours to clear.

“It’s always been a goal, but it’s just a little bit different when you have something in writing,” Slaughter added. "I'm confident on having this in play that just makes everybody work that much harder to make sure we get the roads open and safe and quickly as possible."

For more information, visit modot.org.