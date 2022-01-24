State and city health departments team up for weekend testing event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We all know covid is spreading like never before right now, and yesterday, cars lined up at the Remington Nature Center for a COVID-19 testing event.

We talked with the St. Joseph Health Director and people being tested about the importance of knowing their status.

“You have to assume that everybody could have it,” Renae Rohr said.

As covid continues to spread, some people aren't taking any chances.

They showed up Sunday at the Remington Nature Center parking lot for a state sponsored COVID-19 testing operation.

“People coming out and getting tested shows that they are concerned about their health and the health of their loved ones,” St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said.

These testing events may seem like a throwback to the early days of the pandemic, but with the omicron variant driving cases up, the health director says they're still relevant.

“The omicron variant has been known to be less severe so people may not realize that they have it. Or they think they have a cold or they think they have something else going on,” Bradley said. “It is a good idea to go ahead and get tested.”

Renae Rohr felt the same way, she says it's a good idea for those in her age group to do everything they can to keep safe

“When you’re older you have more problems with it,” Rohr said. “We don’t want anybody else, any of our friends or family to get it.”

Americorps volunteers are also taking part in the testing, they say they're proud to do their part.

“It’s really important that we have testing sites like this so that we can get as many people tested as we can to try and get this pandemic more under control,” Kye Wilson said.

The state partnered with Nextgen to give out the PCR tests, the process, testers say, is easy.

“It may be a little bit irritating but it’s not painful,” Bradley said.

“I thought it was like getting you know, swirling up your brain or something, but it really wasn’t that bad,” Rohr said.

A small step everyone can take to make more informed choices as this surge continues.

“I’m happy to find out where I stand,” Rohr said.

The health director says, many retailers offer at-home COVID-19 testing kits, but she does acknowledge they might be hard to find right now.

A reminder, the federal government offers free at-home kits.

You can find them at https://www.covidtests.gov/