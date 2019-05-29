State and city officials tour flooded areas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) State and city officials toured flooded areas in Northwest Missouri Wednesday evening.

Governor Mike Parson, Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Shelia Solon along with St. Joseph city officials toured farms, homes and businesses throughout the low-lying areas of the city.

Missouri River flooding has been a persistent problem since March. A problem that's been impacted by heavy rains and increases in the amount of water released from upstream reservoirs managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“There’s nothing we can do to stop the rain, but some of the damage could have been avoided if the federal government placed greater emphasis on flood control in its river management efforts,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “The floods of 2019 brought to light the need for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize the protection of human life, family farms and small business owners over its concern for fish and wildlife.”