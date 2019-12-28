State approves licenses for northwest Missouri area facilities to cultivate, deliver medical marijuana

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state of Missouri has given the green light for three facilities in northwest Missouri to cultivate and transport medical marijuana.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced approved applications for 60 marijuana cultivation sites in the state this week. The state approved two licenses in the northwest Missouri area, one in St. Joseph and one in Plattsburg.

Vertical Enterprise, LLC listed a location at 402 Messanie in St. Joseph. Bloom Medicinals of MO, LLC at N. Main St. and Patricia St. in Plattsburg was also awarded a cultivation license.

The DHSS also approved a transportation license to Proper Kansas City, LLC located at 2025 St. Joseph Ave. They are one of 21 companies allowed to deliver medical marijuana to patients and other licensed facilities.