Clear

State approves licenses for northwest Missouri area facilities to cultivate, deliver medical marijuana

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced approved applications for 60 marijuana cultivation sites in the state this week.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 10:34 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The state of Missouri has given the green light for three facilities in northwest Missouri to cultivate and transport medical marijuana.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced approved applications for 60 marijuana cultivation sites in the state this week. The state approved two licenses in the northwest Missouri area, one in St. Joseph and one in Plattsburg.

Vertical Enterprise, LLC listed a location at 402 Messanie in St. Joseph. Bloom Medicinals of MO, LLC at N. Main St. and Patricia St. in Plattsburg was also awarded a cultivation license.

The DHSS also approved a transportation license to Proper Kansas City, LLC located at 2025 St. Joseph Ave. They are one of 21 companies allowed to deliver medical marijuana to patients and other licensed facilities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Saturday's rain will start light throughout the morning. It will intensify through the early afternoon as we hit our high temperatures in the upper 50s and that's when we will start to see heavier rain fall, rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 25mph. The second round will finish up overnight on Saturday. Sunday morning one last batch of light showers will move through. After Sunday we are in the clear for the rest of the week with clear skies and highs in the 40s through New Years Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories