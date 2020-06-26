State corrections employee facing child pornography charge

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A Western Missouri corrections employee faces a child pornography charge in DeKalb County after police said images were found on his work computer.

Chris M. Berry, 46, of Maysville, is facing one count of possession of child pornography, according to documents filed in DeKalb County Wednesday.

The probable cause statement said Berry, an officer at Western Missouri Corrections, had viewed child pornography on his work computer. It alleges, the State Cyber Security team began investigating after receiving a virus alert triggered by the pornography website. Authorities also allege a forensic investigation linked Berry’s computer and login information with the website and surveillance video shows him on his work computer at the time.

Berry also allegedly admitted to accessing child pornography on his phone and computer, according to the probable cause statement.

He is currently being held at the DeKalb-Daviess County Jail. Berry’s is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.