State data error causing incorrect Covid-19 numbers online

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri added dozens of new COVID-19 deaths to the state's tally on Tuesday.

The new deaths come after state health officials confirmed a continued data coding problem.

The coding problem could explain the discrepancy in the virus death count between local health departments and the Department of Health and Senior Service's dashboard.

As of Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported 23 COVID-19 deaths, while the state reported 14.

The issue of uncounted deaths is happening throughout northwest Missouri. Nodaway County has reported nine total deaths while Andrew County has seen two people die due to coronavirus. The state's dashboard, however, has only recorded one death for each county.

KQ2 reached out to the state to ask whether it was a coding error.

You may remember the state reporting 89 deaths in one weekend, largely because they discovered a coding error. At first the state spokesperson said the coding issue was resolved and that it was probably local public health officials inputting it into the system wrong.

However, the Health Department later said the coding error was not in fact fixed and that between Tuesday and Wednesday there would be an update to remedy the problem.

A few hours after acknowledging the error, the state tweeted that 57 deaths were added to Tuesday's total.