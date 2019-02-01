State data results show jump in overall performance for St. Joseph Public Schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Public Schools’ Annual Performance Report score shot up nearly five percentage points compared to last year, according to state data.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its Annual Performance Reports for the 2018 school year, which serves as a snapshot of how school districts have performed over the past year.

Last year, the district received an 86.4 percent overall score on the state’s annual report card for districts, or APR. This year’s score was 91.2 percent.

The report uses five performance standards that incorporate test scores, college and career readiness, attendance, graduation rates and other factors to determine school district accreditation.

The SJSD APR score reported 86.8 percent for Academic Achievement, 77 percent for Subgroup Achievement, 91.7 percent for College and Career Ready, 95 percent for Attendance and 100 percent for Graduation Rate.

Academic Achievement

Academic achievement is only one category where the district posted an increase between 2017 and 2018, going from 85.7 in 2017 to 86.8 in 2018.

As part of the academic achievement score, the Missouri Assessment Program test results are factored into the calculation. St. Joseph School District’s Director of Communications Bridget Blevins analyzed the data in a news release Thursday, Jan. 31, explaining DESE officials caution that comparing test scores, from this year to the last, is a difficult task.

In 2016, the Missouri State Board of Education approved a schedule for implementing assessments aligned with the new standards. Initial operational administration of new English language arts and mathematics assessments will take place in the 2017-2018 school year, according to DESE’s website, followed by science in 2018-2019 (with field testing to occur in 2017-2018) and social studies in 2019-2020.

This year’s MAP test calculates student’s progress in math, social studies and english. The 2018 MAP test was the first year the assessment did not include a science section. Instead, students took a field test in the spring and DESE plans to roll-out a new science assessment in 2019. In addition to removing the science section, there were new English Language Arts and Math assessments in 2018.

School officials said the changes make comparisons difficult but not impossible.

“Even though the new state assessments make comparisons to previous years difficult in some areas, we can still review the scores from comparable districts to get a better understanding of their performance and use that data to guide planning for improvements in the SJSD,” Lau said in the release.

The district saw a decrease in math and english scores but a 3.2 increase in proficient social studies scores. A student can earn one of four achievement levels based on their MAP score: below basic, basic, proficient, and advanced.

According to the release, the increase in social studies is encouraging.

“With our focused efforts over the last two years to improve our outcomes, this is a positive step for the district,” said Dr. Marlie Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services.

Subgroup Achievement

The biggest jump made by the district was in the Subgroup Achievement, which went from 71.4 to 77 percent. This category focuses on the performance by students within identified subgroups, such as students who are eligible for free and reduce lunch, are of a certain racial/ethnic background, or have disabilities.

An increase in this category means the achievement gap in the district is closing. The “achievement gap” in education refers to the disparity in academic performance between groups of students.

Attendance

Another area where the district improved was attendance. The St. Joseph School District launched a campaign focused on getting more students to attend school during the 2017-2018 school year. The district received a 95 percent in attendance, according to the state data. Last year, the district received a 60 percent.

The actual increase in attendance for the district was 3.1 percent compared to the previous academic year. According to the release, Dr. Kendra Lau, Director of School Improvement, said absenteeism was a problem for the district in the past.

“Reducing chronic absenteeism is a continued focus of the district as it is critical for students' academic and postsecondary success,” Lau said.

College and Career Ready

St. Joseph schools’ placement measure increase by 5 percent from 2017 to 2018. According to the news release, it is a historic achievement for the district.

“This means 89.3% of SJSD students are finding jobs they were trained for in the district, attending two‐ or four‐year postsecondary institutions, or joining the military after they graduate,” Lau said in the release.