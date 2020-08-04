Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State ethics watchdog fines Parson PAC $2,000 for violating campaign finance laws

State ethics officials have fined a Parson PAC $2,000 for breaking campaign finance laws, according to a Missouri Ethics Commission filing Monday.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 4:35 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) State ethics officials have fined a Parson PAC $2,000 for breaking campaign finance laws, according to a Missouri Ethics Commission filing Monday.

According to the consent order, Uniting Missouri PAC improperly reported two private flights Gov. Mike Parson took to Washington, D.C., and Miami. The PAC reported the plane owner’s costs as an in-kind contribution instead of what state campaign law requires which is the fair market value of the flights.

Under state law, the PAC will pay only $200, if the fine is received by the state within 45 days and no other campaign violations are reported in the next two years.

Additionally, MEC dismissed part of the complaint filed against Parson and his candidate committee, Parson for Missouri, alleging improper coordination of air travel with a political action committee, failing to report an in-kind contribution in the form of air travel, and accepting contributions that exceeded the limit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
A high pressure system is starting to move away from northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. This has given the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories