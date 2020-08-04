State ethics watchdog fines Parson PAC $2,000 for violating campaign finance laws

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) State ethics officials have fined a Parson PAC $2,000 for breaking campaign finance laws, according to a Missouri Ethics Commission filing Monday.

According to the consent order, Uniting Missouri PAC improperly reported two private flights Gov. Mike Parson took to Washington, D.C., and Miami. The PAC reported the plane owner’s costs as an in-kind contribution instead of what state campaign law requires which is the fair market value of the flights.

Under state law, the PAC will pay only $200, if the fine is received by the state within 45 days and no other campaign violations are reported in the next two years.

Additionally, MEC dismissed part of the complaint filed against Parson and his candidate committee, Parson for Missouri, alleging improper coordination of air travel with a political action committee, failing to report an in-kind contribution in the form of air travel, and accepting contributions that exceeded the limit.