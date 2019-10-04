State government eases medical marijuana concerns for families receiving TANF

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those who use medical marijuana and receive or are looking to receive federal assistance through TANF do not have to worry about passing a drug test.

Staff at the local Community Action Partnership said individuals who are legally prescribed medicinal marijuana and have their medical marijuana card should still be able to receive assistance whether or not their tests come back positive.

CAP staff said they want to make sure those eligible to receive medical benefits don't feel their legal marijuana use would present a roadblock.

"A lot of the people that are using TANF are working and they have children and they're doing the best they can." Whitney Lanning, director Community Action Partnership said. "I think penalizing them for a substance they're prescribed for health reasons would be unfair and unjust."

Missouri's TANF program provides assistance to nearly 22,000 individuals as well as more than 9,000 families each month.