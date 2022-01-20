State health department cancels Covid testing events today

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With cold temperatures expected throughout the state, the Missouri Department of Health canceled state operated drive-through COVID-19 testing events for today.

The department said that the extreme cold temperatures can present dangers to staff working the outdoor events and could also cause technology to malfunction.

They add that a malfunction in this setting would result in significant delays.

Most of the events impacted by the cancellations are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

Below is a list of canceled testing events. CLICK HERE to see if a testing site near you is open before traveling to the location.