State health department cancels Covid testing events today

With cold temperatures expected throughout the state, the Missouri Department of Health canceled state operated drive-through COVID-19 testing events for today.

Posted: Jan 20, 2022 10:53 AM
Updated: Jan 20, 2022 11:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The department said that the extreme cold temperatures can present dangers to staff working the outdoor events and could also cause technology to malfunction.

They add that a malfunction in this setting would result in significant delays.

Most of the events impacted by the cancellations are in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

Below is a list of canceled testing events. CLICK HERE to see if a testing site near you is open before traveling to the location. 

Bitter cold temperatures out the door this morning with wind chills around 5 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
