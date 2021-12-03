State health department withheld information on effectiveness of masks

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) New reports and emails show that Missouri State Health Officials found that mask mandates do work, but did not release the information.

According to the Missouri independent, governor Mike Parson requested the health department data during the worst part of the delta variant surge over the summer.

The study found areas with mask mandates experienced around fewer cases per 100,000 people than those without mandates.

Health director Donald Kauerauf acknowledged that the results showed the effectiveness of mask mandates and emailed the information to the governor's office.

However, the Missouri Independent reports the information was not included in material prepared for cabinet meetings or released to the public.

The data and emails come from the Documenting COVID-19 Project at the Brown Institute for Media Innovation.